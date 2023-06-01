LACONIA — In Laconia, there are an estimated 400 people experiencing homelessness. Many are invisible to passersby, living in cars, or couch surfing as they try to piece together a living. Others make camp around the city in nooks, crannies and forests, transporting their possessions on their back or in carts. It is this group, the visible people, who have sparked debate and concern amongst the city.

Mayor Andrew Hosmer noticed the clear out of an encampment at the end of Spruce Street last month. For nearly three years, people have camped there, albeit illegally. Previously, the city had offered trash pickup for the camp, but the growing population, sanitation and safety concerns, especially those of nearby homeowners, forced the city to act.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.