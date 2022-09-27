BRISTOL — The Newfound Area School Board has accepted on first reading a budget planning policy that, according to Superintendent Pierre Couture, “Will be aligned with what is actually happening" in the district.

The current policy dates back to 1998, before the school district had a budget committee, a tax cap and a split district meeting, having adopted the Official Ballot Act, commonly known as SB2, after that date. Couture said the new policy comes at the request of the budget committee, which is not even mentioned in the current policy.

