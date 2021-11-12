LACONIA — The news that Bob Lawton, founder of Funspot and the Weirs Times, died at age 90 on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, has spread quickly, with the family receiving an outpouring of condolences from near and far.
Lawton was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served as a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps, stationed in Pusan, Korea. He was active in veterans’ groups, including Veterans Count, which honored him at this year’s Red, White and Brew festival.
Retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc, whose father, Armand Bolduc, was a long-time Laconia city councilor, recalled that his father always spoke fondly of the Lawtons and what they did for the community. He said Funspot was a childhood place he visited quite often.
“I certainly have fond memories of going there with my class friends, and I brought my sons there every time we came back for vacation,” Bolduc said. “I brought my grandchildren there. It’s just a place where family and friends can have fun, and I’m sad about the loss. His family and his closest friends are in my prayers.”
His sentiments are common to what the family has been hearing, according to his daughter, Sandra. “It’s everywhere on social media,” she said. “There are 2500 likes or something on Facebook, and thousands of comments on it. He touched a lot of lives.”
Born on March 2, 1931, Lawton was a 21-year-old student at Norwich University in 1952 when he borrowed $750 from his grandmother to open a miniature golf course and arcade. With his brother, John, he opened the Weirs Sports Center on the upstairs level of Tarlson’s Arcade on Lakeside Avenue. Lawton said they grossed $2,900 during their first year of operation.
Twelve years later, they moved the business to its current location, which offered more space, and they renamed it Funspot. At the time, there were coin-operated games and a snack bar in a small building, with a 19-hole outdoor mini-golf course that featured “Landmarks of New Hampshire.”
Over the years, the business continued to expand, recently achieving a Guinness World Record as the largest arcade in the world. It also has served as a venue for a number of community events.
Meanwhile, in 1992, Lawton founded the weekly Weirs Times based on an earlier publication operated by Matthew Calvert from 1883 to 1902. He hired graphics artist Ron Stevens to design the masthead and produce the free paper, later taking over the publication with his daughter, Sandra, and son, David.
In 1996, with his son, Tim, Lawton started the Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society, which purchased and renovated a building next to Funspot to serve as the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum.
In addition to his business enterprises, Lawton served 16 years in the New Hampshire Legislature. He achieved recognition there as the man who introduced the bill that placed the state motto “Live Free or Die” on New Hampshire license plates.
Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, recalled that Lawton had reached out to him after seeing a 1990 article in the Boston Sunday Globe about St. Clair’s effort to bring back Laconia Motorcycle Week to what it was prior to 1965. After discussing how to make it succeed, Lawton allowed them to set up Rally Headquarters at Funspot for the first two years.
“And after that, he gave us space in his office right adjoining the Weirs Times to publish the Rally News. And he did that for years and years at no charge, which was really generous... That was a really big step in helping us to get where wanted to be.”
St. Clair also said Lawton had him do fireworks shows at Funspot during the 1970s and ’80s. “Obviously, the fireworks shows brought business to his establishment — he’s a smart guy knowing that — but at the same time, he wanted a really good show. He really wanted to put out something special, not just for his customers, but for the residents of Laconia.”
He concluded, “Bob had a really great, fun place to go for anybody. As an adult you could go there on your own and have a good time.”
City Councilor Bruce Cheney described Lawton as forthright. “He never danced around issues with me and I always had a great deal of respect for the fact that, I didn’t always agree with him, but you always knew where he stood.
“And the other thing I would tell you is he loved Laconia and The Weirs in particular. He really was a supporter of the city and of The Weirs and he gave back. He held office and did things to make the area better. He was a very strong supporter and a very honest and forthright man to deal with.”
Sen. Harold French said, “Regrettably, I never had the privilege to have met Bob. What he was able to achieve for the area was monumental. I went there as a child, with my children and lately with my grandchildren. Bob gave many of us memories that will last a lifetime. What greater achievement could be reached by any man? He will be surely missed. God bless him and all he did.”
“We’re very saddened by his passing,” Sandra said, “but we’re going to carry on his legacy of fun, as he would want us to do.”
