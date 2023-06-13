Hamel

Laconia City Councilor Bob Hamel

LACONIA — Bob Hamel, longtime city councilor, has died. Mayor Andrew Hosmer said he heard the news from a member of the Hamel family.

Hamel's death was reported to have occurred on Monday evening. The Daily Sun has not yet been able to contact a member of the Hamel family to confirm details.

