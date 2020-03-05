GILFORD — The New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol Unit will hold a boating safety information meeting on Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m. in the Moultonborough Public Safety Building at 1035 Whittier Highway, Moultonborough.
There will be a second meeting at Marine Patrol Headquarters, 31 Dock Road, Gilford, on Thursday, March 26, also at 6 p.m.
The meetings will provide information on the Marine Patrol’s mission. In addition to boating safety, topics will include the enforcement of recent aqua-therm restrictions, illegal rafting in regulated areas, boat speed in “No Wake” zones, and safe passage.
Marine Patrol Captain Tim Dunleavy said, “These meetings will provide the boating public with an opportunity to express the concerns they have relating to boating and the environment. This exchange will assist the Marine Patrol with its planning for the 2020 recreational boating season.”
Members of the public also may express their concerns in writing to the Marine Patrol via email at marinepatrol@dos.nh.gov.
