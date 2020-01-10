Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.