HB 113

HB 113 would do away with the state mandated requirement that certified New Hampshire police officers pass physical fitness tests every three years. The bill's sponsors say that meeting such requirements is a barrier to officer retention. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun illustration)

CONCORD — Certified police officers statewide would no longer have to meet physical fitness requirements if a proposed bipartisan bill advances through the Statehouse and makes its way to the governor's desk.

HB 113, sponsored by Rep. Michael Abbott (D-Hinsdale) and co-sponsored by Rep. Douglas Trottier (R-Belmont), reads as follows: "This bill repeals the police standards and training council physical fitness requirements for certified law enforcement officers and the penalty for not meeting such requirements."

