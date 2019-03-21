GILFORD — Faced with overwhelming objections, the Gilford Planning Board denied a request by the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion to extend by a half-hour its Friday and Saturday night concerts.
Mike Seymour, speaking for the concert venue, said the current 11 p.m. curfew has proven to be a problem for some bands, particularly when they get a late start waiting for patrons to settle into their seats.
Residents attending the meeting said the noise from the concerts continues too long as it is, pointing out that it takes another hour to hour-and-a-half for people to exit the venue after the concert’s end. In addition to the noise, they complained that concert-goers leave behind trash and urinate in the bushes.
“They said it’s more than they can bear as it is, and approving of the later curfew would extend it further into the night,” said Planning Director John Ayer.
The venue is in the Resort Commercial Zone, Airport District, and Aquifer Protection District, but also borders a Residential Zone.
In denying the application, Planning Board members cited similar complaints about the noise. The concert venue has grown substantially over the years, but incrementally. The Planning Board has been reluctant to allow continued expansion and, a few years ago, denied the Pavilion’s request to extend some concerts to 1 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.