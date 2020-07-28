LACONIA — When the Belknap Mill embarked upon a major capital campaign a few years ago, much of it was to address deferred infrastructure needs. But some of the money raised was to renovate the interior of the third floor, a revenue-generating function space for the nonprofit organization that owns the historic industrial building.
But once renovations were completed, the world was in no mood to gather, due to concerns over coronavirus, despite a significant improvement to the space.
Karen Prior, executive director of the mill, said the total cost of the capital projects will add up to nearly $1.8 million. That price tag includes a new roof, repair of decaying exterior materials and replacement of critical building systems such as HVAC and elevator. About $575,000 was reserved, though, for the third floor of the building, which the organizations rents out for all sorts of meetings and functions.
Tara Shore, operations manager, said this would normally have been a time to cut a big red ribbon in the space and invite everyone in the city to see it for themselves.
“The room is ready, I can put an event in there tomorrow,” Shore said. She has hosted events there, smaller groups, such as birthday parties or board meetings, where there’s enough room for everyone to spread out. But she can’t do the performances or large gatherings that were envisioned for the space.
“We are not having weddings, we were not able to do that,” Shore said. “We do have a couple of weddings planned for later in the year here, but we’re not sure.”
The third floor, which has a kitchen area, bathrooms and a large open room, could normally hold 220 people. Current guidelines limit them to half capacity, but that’s without tables. For a seated event, Shore said, they’re limited to 60.
So, it isn’t the big smash hit they thought it would be. At least not yet. But, all things considered, Prior and Shore have come to terms with the situation.
“Certainly, COVID brought that, sadly, to a grinding halt,” Prior said. “That being said, the weddings and events that were scheduled have, almost without exception, rescheduled to a later date. And those who couldn’t get their head around a new date, we gave them a voucher. It’s worked out well, people have been OK with that,” Prior said.
Their biggest regret has been the big reveal that never happened. Which is a shame, considering the work that was done by architects with Misiaszek Turpin and the construction firm Bonnette, Page and Stone.
“They did it with such precision and such care,” Prior said. She said the architectural choices were all made with the mill’s unique historic value in mind: “It’s seamless. It showcases the beauty of the mill without changing the historic ambiance. It has exceeded all expectations.”
Shore said that level of care was also shown by BPS, especially by site superintendent Bob Ferguson.
“He has that love of history,” Shore said. “To have someone like that on site is really special.”
Though their plan was tripped up this year, Prior said the organization is doing, “fine,” financially.
“The Belknap Mill is used to adversity. It’s been through its trials and tribulations.” Prior said moves were made very early in the pandemic shutdown – both on the cost savings side as well as in grant requests – to take every measure to ensure the Mill’s ability to weather the storm, however long it lasts.
“We aren’t only planning for today,” Prior said. “Are we planning for six months? Is there going to be a second wave? No one knows. We are running a lean organization now.”
As Shore said, the Mill, including its newly renovated third floor, will be ready once people are in the mood to party again.
“Everyone should have an event in 2021 so they can experience it,” Shore said.
Prior added that the organization is still fundraising for the capital campaign.
“There are ample naming opportunities available should there be interest. We are also happy to give private tours of the space to showcase the renovations.”
