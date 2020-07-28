LACONIA — The fourth annual Belknap Mill Historic Scavenger Hunt will provide fun for every age, and was designed to ensure appropriate social distancing.
This year’s hunt will take place Saturday, Aug. 8, 12:30-4 p.m. Registration is now open. Teams can register by visiting Eventbrite.com, the Belknap Mill Facebook event page, or belknapmill.org.
The scavenger hunt is hosted by the Belknap Mill, Laconia Historical and Museum Society and sponsored by Misiaszek Turpin pllc.
Team check-in starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Belknap Mill, and the hunt will take place 1-3:30 p.m. Teams of up to six will work together to tackle as many of the 60 challenges as they can in the allotted time. Teams will document each clue with a photo or video taken with a smartphone and texted to a judge to obtain credit.
The $25 registration fee for this volunteer-run event goes to support programming at the Belknap Mill.
The scavenger hunt is organized by staff members Tara Shore and Jill Desruisseaux. Research for the clues and challenges was done with help from volunteers and members of the Laconia Historical and Museum Society. "The biggest hint for teams playing this year is to be very observant while traveling through the city; a keen eye will be the strongest advantage a team can have," said Shore.
Teams that finish first, second and third will take home prizes donated by local businesses, like a pontoon boat rental from Fay's Boat Yard Inc., a wine tour and tasting at Hermit Woods Winery, and passes to Squam Lake Science Center.
To learn more, visit belknapmill.org or contact Tara Shore at 603-524-8813.
