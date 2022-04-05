LACONIA — Caring for a historic building is quite a job. It requires an understanding of the history of the building, the role it once played in the community and what the building means to the people who live in the area today.
Cheryl Avery, the new executive director of the Belknap Mill, is very sensitive to these facts. The Mill, as it is fondly called by many locals, has a long history in Laconia. Built in 1823 as a textile mill, it is now a meetinghouse, an arts and cultural center and a place where history comes alive with school programs.
Avery knows the area – and the Belknap Mill – quite well. “I have lived in the area for years. I grew up in Bristol in the Newfound Lake area and 12 years ago I moved to Laconia.”
Avery has a background in child advocacy and programs, formerly serving as director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region. She also has done fundraising, which is a necessary skill for an executive director of a nonprofit such as the Belknap Mill.
“I’ve been coming to the Mill for quite some time,” she continued. She is impressed with recent building improvements, including renovations to the third floor Rose Chertok Gallery. The space is used for meetings and celebrations, such as weddings.
A few years ago, Karen Prior, the former executive director of the Belknap Mill, and the board of directors had the vision and did the hard work to obtain funding which allowed the third floor Rose Chertok Gallery to have a revamp.
Avery was impressed with the finished space, and Karen Prior's vision. Recently, Prior stepped down as executive director and Avery has been appointed as the new executive director for the Mill. Avery said, “I like the community, and it is a great time to be involved in the Belknap Mill.”
Avery will focus on fundraising, as well as children’s educational programs. “I want to strengthen and improve programs. With a background in childhood development, I think it’s important to continue to get kids into the Mill. The Mill’s Industrial Heritage Program will again take place here in the future.” The Heritage Program for children was curtailed during the pandemic. Avery also wants to see after-school offerings, such as the STEM program (science, technology, and math) take place at the Belknap Mill.
She continued, “We have a very strong board of directors, and we are well positioned for future growth. The Belknap Mill is integral to the community. The Belknap Mill’s 200th anniversary is in 2023, and we will plan with the community and local businesses to acknowledge and celebrate that important milestone.”
The Mill also will continue to connect with happenings in the area. “We will participate in the upcoming Coffee Festival, and we are happy to be involved in the Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, and the Page Turners Book Club, for example.”
She said, “Next fall, we will present a Jewish exhibition and interpret how the Jewish community has contributed to Laconia. Part of that will be some cooking classes, which will be very exciting.”
Another project is the Rod and Gale Dyer Powerhouse Patio, offering groups an outdoor area for refreshments and socializing next to the Mill’s Powerhouse. Currently, donor opportunities are available, and individuals and businesses can participate with a Cornerstone, Generator, Energy Axis, Power Gear, Foundation or Walkway to The Future paver.
At the Belknap Mill’s recent annual meeting, accomplishments from the past year were presented. The list of events and goals achieved was lengthy.
According to Karen Prior, the completed Capitol Campaign “revitalized the Belknap Mill. We did deferred maintenance, such as renovating the third floor space, and we made programming more robust.”
Many things have come to fruition at the Mill, including the launching of a new Belknap Mill website, the completion of a year-long Museum Assessment Plan funded by the National Institute of Museum and Library Services, the installation of a new air conditioning system, Bell & Brick Winter Concerts, and welcoming two new tenants to the office space within the building. Along with this, membership increased by 100%.
When Prior started at the Belknap Mill six years ago, she was a consultant, but her role evolved over time. She reflected, “We are stewards of the 200-year-old building. Sometimes non-profits decline and then revitalize. For the Mill, going away was not an option. It is the center of the community, but the gear doesn’t turn by itself.”
One example is the long-term involvement of Belknap Mill Artist-in-Residence, Larry Frates. The artist is celebrating his fifth year at the Belknap Mill, offering programs, demonstrations, and exhibits. Frates recently illustrated “Socks: The Belknap Mill Christmas Elf” which was written by Christopher Beyer.
For information on the Belknap Mill, call 603-524-8813 or visit belknapmill.org. The Belknap Mill is located at 25 Beacon St. E. downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.