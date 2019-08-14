LACONIA — The Belknap County Democrats have announced initial details for their annual picnic, this year called the Summer Blue Bash. The Summer Blue Bash will take place on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Leavitt Park on Elm Street in Laconia.
The picnic organizers have invited all Democratic presidential and state-level candidates, as well as other national and state leaders.
“We expect a good showing of people to listen to the candidates because Democrats are fired up about doing something to counteract gun violence, enacting efficient and humane immigration policies, developing more accessible and affordable health care, ensuring workers can expect a living wage, and creating economic programs and taxes that work for all, not just corporations and the top 1 percent,” said Carlos Cardona, Laconia Democratic Party Chair and political activist.
“The Summer Blue Bash will be fun for the whole family," added Co-Chair Lynn Thomas of Meredith. "In addition to the candidates, there will be live music, activities for children, and a variety of food trucks to please your palate. We plan on tents to shade the sun or rain, so bring your lawn chairs or blankets and spend the afternoon at the park.
The Summer Blue Bash is free and all are welcome, but organizers ask that guests make reservations at www.belknapcountydems.org.
For more information, check out the Belknap County Democrats Facebook page or contact Lynn Thomas at lthomas275@aol.com.
