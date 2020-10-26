LACONIA — Firefighters arrived not a moment too soon to help deliver a baby over the weekend.
An engine crew and ambulance crew from Central Station were sent to Union Avenue in Lakeport shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday for a woman in a car about to give birth, Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said Monday.
When the EMTs arrived on the scene in front of Aroma Joe’s coffeehouse at 644 Union Ave. they found that the delivery was imminent. They quickly placed the mother on a stretcher, and whisked her into the ambulance where moments later she gave birth to a baby girl.
“The crews delivered a healthy baby shortly after the patient was placed in the back of the ambulance. Mom and baby were then transported to LRGH,” the Laconia Professional Firefighters Local 1153 posted on their Facebook page.
Beattie said while it’s quite rare that Laconia EMTs have to deliver babies — “Maybe once every five years.” — he said this was the second time they have had to do so in the past six months. EMTs delivered a baby in April as they were transporting the mother to Concord Hospital.
Beattie was unable to give any specific information about the mother because of privacy regulations.
