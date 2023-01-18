CONCORD — Thomas John Ball Poirier was sentenced to two consecutive terms of two to four years for causing serious bodily injury to two children on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office. 

Poirier will serve his consecutive terms at the state prison in Merrimack County for his 2020 crime of stealing hundreds of pills and then replacing them with an unknown substance while employed at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield. The pills Poirier pocketed were methylphenidate, more commonly known under the brand name Ritalin, and are used to treat attention deficit disorder. After stealing the pills, Poirier colored the fakes with a magic marker to mimic the original medication.

