CAMPTON — An Atkinson man was sent to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth after his snowmobile struck a tree in Branch Brook Campground last Saturday night.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received an anonymous report of the crash shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 15. Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue and the Campton Police Department responded to find that Andrew Russell, 46, of Atkinson, had been thrown from his snow machine after it struck a tree. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.
A conservation officer investigating the crash subsequently charged Russell with operating a snowmobile while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
