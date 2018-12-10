LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction collected $580,584 for charity last week, the most in the 37-year history of the event, which included a 24-hour fundraiser in Patrick’s Pub & Eatery that accounted for the lion’s share of the total.

Volunteer Sandy Marshall, a former chairwoman for the auction, said its growth and success is amazing.

“Every year you think you peak and it just gets better and better,” she said. “The numbers they bring in are amazing. It’s so cool that the entire Lakes Region at some level gets involved in it.”

Contributors donated 2,161 items for the auction.

Marshall said the generosity of the community is heartening.

“I think that’s one of the most unique things about the Lakes Region,” she said. “When I talk to people in other states about what happens here, they are just amazed everybody gets on board whenever there is a need.”

The Pub Mania event raised $353,361, and included 31 teams and 744 participants. People or their teammates sit on bar stools for 24 hours and get sponsors.

Many teams raise money throughout the year with yard sales, bake sales and events at work, said Allan Beetle, co-owner of the pub.

“I think by the time we get to the Pub Mania event itself, 99 percent of the work is done,” he said. “This is a day of celebration.”

Pub Mania has raised nearly $2 million in 10 years of supporting the Children’s Auction. The pub’s website — www.patrickspub.com/pubmania — takes online donations and provides help in setting up a fundraising page.

Beetle said those who participate end up having fun and find it rewarding.

“What goes around comes around,” he said. “When you do these kind of things, it makes for a better life.

“As far as Pub Mania goes, I’ve made so many more and new friends. We get to spend time together and it’s very rewarding.”

Last year’s auction raised $539,157, about $90,000 more than the previous year.

Charities who received funding from the auction last year included:

Belknap House $3,500

Christmas Village $5,000

Gilford Police Relief Children's Fund $2,000

Got Lunch! Gilford $4,000

Got Lunch! Ashland/Holderness $3,000

Got Lunch! Campton/Thornton - $1,500

Got Lunch! Inter-Lakes - $7,000

Got Lunch! Laconia - $35,000

Hands Across The Table - $1,000

HealthFirst Family Care Center - $4,000

Inter-Lakes Christmas Fund - $7,500

Laconia Police Relief Family Fund - $7,500

Mrs. Santa Fund/Alton - $2,500

New Hampton Police Association - $1,000

Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region - $25,000

Spaulding Youth Center - $6,000

The Salvation Army - $15,000

Tilton/Northfield Christmas Fund - $7,000

Belknap House - $10,000

CADY, Inc. - Communities for Alcohol and Drug-free Youth - $5,000

CASA of New Hampshire - Court Appointed Special Advocates - $10,000

Family Resource Center of Central NH at Lakes Region Community Services - $25,000

Genesis Behavioral Health - $10,000

Greater Lakes Child Advocacy center - $20,000

Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center - $15,000

Lakes Region Child Care Services - $35,000

LRGH Healthcare - $10,000

Mayhem Program - $10,000

Voices Against Violence - $5,000

Whole Village Family Resource Center - Granite United Way - $10,000

Carey House - $15,000

Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center - $5,000

Inter-Lakes Day Care Center - $12,000

Kidworks Learning Center - $5,000

Laconia Area Community Land Trust - $10,000 Stand Up Laconia #1- $7,500

Boys & Girls Club of Franklin - $5,000

Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region - $20,000

Child & Family Services of NH Camp Spaulding - $5,000

Circle Program - $12,000

Copper Cannon Camp - $3,000

Easterseals Camp Sno-Mo - $5,000

Gilford Youth Center - $5,000

Got Literacy/Laconia - $1,000

HealthFirst Family Care Center - $5,000

Holderness Recreation Department - $1,000

Interlakes Children’s Theatre - $4,800

Laconia Baseball Foundation - $2,500

Pemi Youth Center - $5,000

Pittsfield Youth Workshop - $2,500

Spaulding Youth Center Foundation - $5,000

Tapply Thompson Community Center - $7,500

Tilton/Northfield Recreation Council - $5,000

WinnAero - $3,000

Winnipesaukee Playhouse - $2,000

Online: Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction — www.childrensauction.com

