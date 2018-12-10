LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction collected $580,584 for charity last week, the most in the 37-year history of the event, which included a 24-hour fundraiser in Patrick’s Pub & Eatery that accounted for the lion’s share of the total.
Volunteer Sandy Marshall, a former chairwoman for the auction, said its growth and success is amazing.
“Every year you think you peak and it just gets better and better,” she said. “The numbers they bring in are amazing. It’s so cool that the entire Lakes Region at some level gets involved in it.”
Contributors donated 2,161 items for the auction.
Marshall said the generosity of the community is heartening.
“I think that’s one of the most unique things about the Lakes Region,” she said. “When I talk to people in other states about what happens here, they are just amazed everybody gets on board whenever there is a need.”
The Pub Mania event raised $353,361, and included 31 teams and 744 participants. People or their teammates sit on bar stools for 24 hours and get sponsors.
Many teams raise money throughout the year with yard sales, bake sales and events at work, said Allan Beetle, co-owner of the pub.
“I think by the time we get to the Pub Mania event itself, 99 percent of the work is done,” he said. “This is a day of celebration.”
Pub Mania has raised nearly $2 million in 10 years of supporting the Children’s Auction. The pub’s website — www.patrickspub.com/pubmania — takes online donations and provides help in setting up a fundraising page.
Beetle said those who participate end up having fun and find it rewarding.
“What goes around comes around,” he said. “When you do these kind of things, it makes for a better life.
“As far as Pub Mania goes, I’ve made so many more and new friends. We get to spend time together and it’s very rewarding.”
Last year’s auction raised $539,157, about $90,000 more than the previous year.
Charities who received funding from the auction last year included:
Belknap House $3,500
Christmas Village $5,000
Gilford Police Relief Children's Fund $2,000
Got Lunch! Gilford $4,000
Got Lunch! Ashland/Holderness $3,000
Got Lunch! Campton/Thornton - $1,500
Got Lunch! Inter-Lakes - $7,000
Got Lunch! Laconia - $35,000
Hands Across The Table - $1,000
HealthFirst Family Care Center - $4,000
Inter-Lakes Christmas Fund - $7,500
Laconia Police Relief Family Fund - $7,500
Mrs. Santa Fund/Alton - $2,500
New Hampton Police Association - $1,000
Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region - $25,000
Spaulding Youth Center - $6,000
The Salvation Army - $15,000
Tilton/Northfield Christmas Fund - $7,000
Belknap House - $10,000
CADY, Inc. - Communities for Alcohol and Drug-free Youth - $5,000
CASA of New Hampshire - Court Appointed Special Advocates - $10,000
Family Resource Center of Central NH at Lakes Region Community Services - $25,000
Genesis Behavioral Health - $10,000
Greater Lakes Child Advocacy center - $20,000
Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center - $15,000
Lakes Region Child Care Services - $35,000
LRGH Healthcare - $10,000
Mayhem Program - $10,000
Voices Against Violence - $5,000
Whole Village Family Resource Center - Granite United Way - $10,000
Carey House - $15,000
Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center - $5,000
Inter-Lakes Day Care Center - $12,000
Kidworks Learning Center - $5,000
Laconia Area Community Land Trust - $10,000 Stand Up Laconia #1- $7,500
Boys & Girls Club of Franklin - $5,000
Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region - $20,000
Child & Family Services of NH Camp Spaulding - $5,000
Circle Program - $12,000
Copper Cannon Camp - $3,000
Easterseals Camp Sno-Mo - $5,000
Gilford Youth Center - $5,000
Got Literacy/Laconia - $1,000
HealthFirst Family Care Center - $5,000
Holderness Recreation Department - $1,000
Interlakes Children’s Theatre - $4,800
Laconia Baseball Foundation - $2,500
Pemi Youth Center - $5,000
Pittsfield Youth Workshop - $2,500
Spaulding Youth Center Foundation - $5,000
Tapply Thompson Community Center - $7,500
Tilton/Northfield Recreation Council - $5,000
WinnAero - $3,000
Winnipesaukee Playhouse - $2,000
Online: Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction — www.childrensauction.com
