LACONIA — One of the main goals for nearly every service member who is preparing to hang up their uniform and move into civilian life is how to go about getting themselves established in a new career. If you want to find out first-hand what that’s like ask Arthur Hroskowski.
Hroskowski, 28, is in the process of moving into civilian life after spending nine years in the Navy as a security specialist, performing antiterrorism, force protection, physical security, and law enforcement duties.
But now with his discharge scheduled for this summer, Hroskowski has for the next few months changed out of his uniform, and switched into jeans and T-shirt, and donned a work apron as he gets hands-on training in printing and framing under the guidance of John Bethell, owner of Piedmont Print and Frame in downtown Laconia.
“It’s an opportunity to learn something new,” said Hroskowski, whose plan is to learn about the trade so he can get a job in that field when he settles with his wife and two small daughters, in Binghamton in upstate New York.
Hroskowski’s apprenticeship is being provided under the Defense Department’s SkillBridge Program which is designed to help service members navigate their post-military careers.
The program is an opportunity for service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific-industry training, apprenticeships or internships.
SkillBridge has had more than 60,000 participants since its inception in 2014. Since 2020, the department has received an increase of nearly 14,000 new enrollments, as the demand for such experiences has increased.
The transition from military to civilian life can be hard. A Pew Research Center study showed that 26% of veteran respondents found shifting to civilian life to be very or somewhat difficult; that percentage jumped to 48% for veterans who served after 9/11.
Bethell, who opened Piedmont on Canal Street a year ago, became acquainted with SkillBridge when he was serving as a Navy chaplain.
“I would talk to a lot of sailors and officers who were transitioning out, and I would offer it as a career option,” Bethell said.
Interestingly, Bethell and Hroskowski first met about three years ago when both were stationed at the U.S. Navy base on the Greek island of Crete.
After his duty in Crete, Hroskowski was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia.
But after nine years in the Navy, Hroskowski has decided that he wants to be able to spend more time with his growing family and not have to move every three or four years or go months without seeing his wife and two daughters, who are 1½ and 3 years old.
Hroskowski entered the Navy right after graduating from high school, where he admits he was “not the best student.” During his time in service he has earned an associate liberal arts degree online.
What attracted him to doing an apprenticeship at Piedmont was that Bethell could teach about letterpress work.
“It really caught my interest. It’s a lost art,” Hroskowski said.
Overall, he said, “The program lets you learn something you need to know before you separate.”
Service members participating in SkillBridge continue to draw their full military pay during their internship and their military benefits, including health care, continue as well.
Bethell sees SkillBridge as a win-win for businesses, particularly local small businesses, who are struggling to find good workers.
“It’s an opportunity to take advantage of soon-to-be veterans who know what a hard day's work is and aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and take on challenges,” Bethell said.
It’s also an opportunity for businesses to back up patriotic sentiment with concrete action.
“It’s another way to thank them for their service,” he said.
