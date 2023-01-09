Officer Nathan Ayotte and Sgt. Douglas Wall were identified Saturday by the state Attorney General's Office as the two police officers involved in the New Year's Day fatal shooting of Gilford teen Mischa Fay.

“It is anticipated that the report regarding whether Sergeant Wall’s use of deadly force was justified will be released once the investigation is completed,” wrote Director of Communications Michael Garrity of the Attorney General's Office. “No further updates are expected until the report is released.”

