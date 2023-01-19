LACONIA — Heidi Preuss, a former Olympian and investment fund manager, and Terry Stewart, a marketing and customer service specialist with experience on local boards, were appointed to fill two vacancies on the Gunstock Area Commission on Wednesday.

Preuss and Stewart were selected by the Belknap County Delegation from a pool of six candidates. While during the voting there were three clear frontrunners for the two posts, the sentiment that all candidates were well qualified and well suited was repeated throughout the night.

