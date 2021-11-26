PLYMOUTH — For Joseph Krol, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, there’s an invisible line etched in sand that survives life’s wind and waves.
It’s defined by a single expression,“Love me, love my dog.”
For Krol, age 72, that translates to living wherever he can, as long as it’s with Athena, a nine-year-old American Bulldog-Dalmation mix, and Blue, a nine-year old rat terrier. The canines are inseparable from from Krol, and he from them.
“They love you, plain and simple,” said Krol, who would choose to live outside in his truck if he couldn’t find a place indoors with Athena and Blue – a housing option that has been difficult to find or afford. When the smaller dog suffered a debilitating stroke in October, “I told God, you can’t take this dog now. I need him. I told God, it’s what I want for Christmas.” Krol’s eyes turn glassy when he smiles down at the scruffy canine dressed in a sweater with little squirrel ears, who gazes back and struggles to stand with Krol’s help.
It’s a bond that has endured the ravages of time.
Thanks to The Bridge House, which aids veterans down on their luck who are “living rough” outside or wherever they can find a place to hang their coat, Krol has not been forced to make the choice between affordable housing and keeping Athena and Blue. After three months at Bridge House, followed by a stay at the Copper Top Inn, which welcomed him and his dogs, Krol now has an apartment in Plymouth above a flower shop and nursery on Tenney Mountain Highway – a place where he can grow beans, corn and tomatoes out back and glimpse flowers in spring.
“This is a safety net,” said Cathy Bentwood, a registered nurse and executive director of Bridge House, which began in 1989 with eight beds and now offers more than 20. It’s the state’s only shelter that accepts pets, which serves veterans of military service who are without permanent addresses. It also helps veterans who have critical financial needs they cannot meet with their limited resources. “We have a unique commitment to people who served,” said Bentwood.
That mission is critical today, considering less than one percent of the US population has enlisted or served. The Veteran’s Administration committed to ending veteran homelessness by 2015, but the challenge remains.
Three years ago, when Krol returned to New Hampshire, where he grew up, from Florida, where he had worked as a trucker, The Bridge House was a waystation that eliminated the choice between having permanent or temporary shelter and losing his life’s companions. Most of the guests at The Bridge house are older, single men. Many lack connections with human families.
A dog “is the one faithful companion who expects nothing,” said Bentwood.
It’s an abiding source of love that people in crisis are loathe to surrender, said Freeman Toth, an outreach worker for Belknap-Merrimack CAP, who helps people who have lost housing, jobs or both. “It’s what they’ve got left. It’s their last thing. For a lot of people it’s their Alamo” – their last stand against grief, and a living connection that brings joy and hope. Toth said his clients will often chose to camp in their vehicles before they will give up pets who are more loyal than most of the people they’ve known.
For veterans who served during war time then returned to a society with little knowledge or understanding of what that was like, a pet means guaranteed acceptance, a ready-made and non-judgemental family in a world where humans are fickle, and lasting relationships are few.
Brian Farmer, 77, an Air Force veteran, has lived at Bridge House for two years. His closest connection is with Sammy, a 12-year-old brown lab mix, who shares his room at the shelter and sits quietly with him in the living room.
Farmer recently had a stroke and if it weren’t for wanting to live out his days with Sammy, he would likely reside in a nursing home, Bentwood said.
“If Sammy couldn’t be here, I wouldn’t be here,” Farmer said. “He’s my closest friend. I love him. It’s like he’s a member of the family.”
That deep connection sustains Krol, who was invited, along with Athena and Blue, to Thanksgiving dinner at The Bridge House, even though he now lives in his own apartment on Tenney Mountain Highway.
When his terrier collapsed suddenly in October, Krol thought he, too, would fall apart.
“I was crying for days,” said Krol. A devout Catholic, he prayed and went to Mass to collect holy water to sprinkle on Blue. “I was praying, God, please don’t take this dog from me.”
“I take them everywhere,” he said. “All around Plymouth. “They hop in the back of the truck, wherever I go.” The trio is a cause celebre at Biederman’s Deli on Main Street, where Krol orders a breakfast sandwich for himself and two sausage patties which he breaks up and feeds to the dogs.
Fundraising enabled The Bridge House to purchase special insurance that covers residents with canines, most of whom are mixed-breed. The policies available won’t allow the shelter to accept those considered too risky around strangers, including Dobermans, Rotweilers, pit bulls, and German Shepherds. THE Bridge House makes it work by placing child safety gates in the doors of residents’ rooms, requiring dogs to be on leashes elsewhere in the house and outside, and requesting residents to clean up messes indoors and out.
In the past two years, Belknap House, a shelter on Court Street in Laconia for homeless families, has received two requests from families who would like to bring their dogs or cats – an impossibility in close communal living with young children, and others who may have allergies, according to staff.
Separating families from furry family members is not ideal, especially for uprooted people already experiencing loss, house manager Tom Sica concedes. Belknap House board member Lee Cheshire tries to find temporary placement for pets, including kennels, veterinary practices and foster families who are equipped to accept them temporarily. “It’s sad, a mother and a teenage boy living in a car with a pet, and we couldn’t take them in. We don’t have the ability to have dogs with the families, with the families so close to each other,” said Cheshire.
“Homelessness is a time of tremendous upheaval and loss, whatever the cause,” said Sica. “To separate from a family pet that’s given solace is an extraordinary ask of people.”
In the past year, the two families with dogs opted not to come to Belknap House. One went to live with friends who were willing to include their pet. “This is part of the trauma of being homeless, the things you have to give up,” said Sica. “The focus around a pet is not imagined.”
“It’s a living, breathing thing they have history with. It’s not a possession, it’s a companion,” said Toth. “It’s a family member.” A single person who’s had a pet for 10 years “would rather die in their car with their pet than separate,” said Toth.
For most shelters, hygiene and safety concerns are a deal-breaker when it comes to hosting animals, even for a brief stint. “What might be a source of safety and security for one person could be a source of anxiety” or medical issues for another, said Sica. “The challenge is we’re in communal living with little children.” At its location on Court Street, Belknap House has no room for a kennel, and leaving a pet unattended all day in a room is not safe or optimal.
Toth encourages his clients who are asked to give up pets to search for foster pet care on Facebook, which has groups of users who rescue pets, and spread the word until a solution is found.
The Bridge House, with mostly single residents and few children, can be more flexible in its mission – which is to serve veterans’ where they’re at, in recovery or in times of housing and food insecurity, sometimes after years of struggle. In October, Temple B’Nai Israel of Laconia’s annual “We Care” concert raised $24,000 for The Bridge House, and this month the congregation presented the charity with a check for the event proceed: $8,435.
Of that, $4,760 went to Joseph Krol to repair the engine on his truck. Krol had originally approached Bridge House to co-sign a loan – he didn’t want a gift. An account was set up through Bank of New Hampshire, linking Krol’s monthly repayments to Bridge House’s account. With help from the We Care donation, the amount Krol will have to pay back will be reduced to $3,700.
For the former Bridge House resident, that’s a blessing without any disguise, and another reason to be thankful this holiday season.
Krol said he is grateful, too, for the apartment he can afford with his VA and Social Security checks. He counts the 19 steps he climbs to get there each day. They’re well worth the opportunity to live above a florist and next to a flower garden.
Flowers are what Krol delivered for years when he drove his tractor-trailer from Florida to stores as far north as Minnesota.
“I lived in the rose capital of the world,” he said. “It was also the fern capital of the world.”
To donate to the The Bridge House or for more information, go to tbhshelter.org.
