Most Lakes Region Republicans who went to the polls Tuesday were vocal about their continued support for President Donald Trump.
Ward 3 Laconia voter Brianna Weller cited Trump’s support of veterans, and particularly health services offered through the VA as one of the reasons for her support. Another factor, she said, was that Vice President Mike Pence is a conservative Christian who holds the same values as she does.
Larry and Pati Litchfield, who had just voted in Ward 6 in Laconia, called themselves “Trumpers all the way,” and said the president was keeping his promise to “drain the swamp” of big government.
Francis and Angela Boksanske, New Hampton residents, said they are also Trump supporters.
“There are a few reasons,” Francis Boksanske said of her support for Trump. “One is the military. Several years ago, my son was in the Marine Corps and Obama was president. My son flew and they didn’t even have enough money to buy fuel for the airplanes. Trump increased the budget by a couple billion dollars. He is strong on the military and strong on the economy. He increased the budget for the VA.
“I feel if something is working, why change it? There are a lot of good things happening.”
Rick Edson, also of Gilford, said he supports the president and likes what is happening with the economy.
“I just like what he’s doing,” Edson said. “The man is tireless. All they have put him through, and all that he’s accomplished in the last three years, I think it has solidified me and my wife too. What they put that man through is unbelievable and I just don’t understand it. Originally it was the Russia thing and then, ‘Oh, we’re done with that. Let’s find something else. Oh, he made a phone call.’
John and Elaine Conboy, in Alton, cast their vote for President Trump. “I like what’s going on,” John said. Elaine added, “He says what he’s going to do and he does it. He’s a man of his word, and we like that.”
Ray Howard, a state representative from Alton, said he was supporting the president, “cause he promised to drain the swamp. This is what draining the swamp looks like.”
Beth Varney, of Alton, said she voted for Trump because, “He’s a businessman, not a politician. He looks at government as it should be, as a business and not a handout.”
Alton resident Priscilla Terry said she supported Trump because “he’s kept his promises,” she said, and, “there was no way on Earth that I would vote for a Democrat, anyway.”
“President Trump has spoken to and for a huge segment of America that has far too long been neglected and even forgotten,” said Paul Terry, of Alton. “He has revitalized, renewed and stirred hope in the people, so that we believe that America really does have a bright future for all, for everyone.”
Tim Johnston, 46, of Franklin who owns a diesel mechanic business, is an independent who voted for Trump. “I’m happy with what he’s doing, with the economy and trade with other countries.”
June Dussault, 65, a Republican who lives in Tilton, picked Trump because she believes in sanctity of life and backs his ban on late-term abortions, and supports building the wall, his tax breaks, and health care.
Her husband Leo Dussault, 66, a retired state employee said, “Everything he’s done is remarkable. We just love him for what he’s doing. I’m a deplorable. I’m going to see if we can do another four years of deplorable policy.”
Doug Wade, 71, of Tilton, owns a construction business, and supports Trump, despite any shortcomings. “The economy’s great and I love what he’s doing with trade between the US and Canada. He’s a good leader, he’s a good businessman, and a good family man. We all have our wrongs here. Everyone’s a sinner.”
Doreen Thibault, 45, who lives in Tilton and works as an LNA, also backs Trump. “I think some of the Democrats are crazy. Even though (Trump) is not tactful in his speech, he has a lot of morals that I have. He’s pro-life and that’s a big thing for me.”
Carl LaChance, 53, a Tilton Republican who owns a water filtration business, voted for Trump “because he’s doing good things for the economy. I don’t like his mouth, but he appoints conservative judges.”
In Belmont, Steve, a Republican whose big issues are health care, unity, and climate change, said, “You can do it without slamming the brakes on your car.” He said the “socialists” who are offering freebies will force the wealthy to find a place to hide their money.
Peter Eastman, another Belmont Trump supporter, said he spent almost 50 years with the U.S. Air Force and, as a civilian has seen the division between Democrats and Republicans go downhill. “It’s sad because nothing’s getting done,” he said. “I’m not real happy they spent three years trying to impeach the president when they had no evidence and hours of testimony which was BS, so I would like to see that straightened out. Maybe we can get back on track.”
Bill Weld
The incumbent president did not, however, have the Republican field all to himself.
Marcia Nadeau is a registered Republican from New Hampton who voted for former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld on Tuesday. She said she plans to change her party affiliation to independent and likes Pete Buttigieg in the fall.
“I don’t like Donald Trump,” she said. “I’m sorry. I don’t like what’s happened to this country. I hang my flag out every single day. My husband was in the service, my son served, and I think of what it used to be. We were proud of our country. We’re not now, we’re not. I’m not dissatisfied with the people, it’s who’s running it.”
Lowering her voice to a whisper, she said, “I mean who can get away with talking like that. Especially the language. It always shocks me.”
Ray Korber of Gilford said he voted for Weld.
“From my standpoint, the big issue is the national debt crisis, but neither the Republicans or the Democrats are addressing that at all,” Korber said. “The reason why I’m a registered Republican is the Republican party historically has been about smaller government and trying to live within our means, and they’ve totally abandoned at the altar of Trump.
