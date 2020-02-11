LACONIA — Pete Buttigieg edged Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Democratic Presidential Primary balloting in Laconia on Tuesday.

Buttigieg was the top vote-getter among Democrats in the city, with 674 votes. Sanders was close behind with 651 votes.

In third place was Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who finished with Klobuchar, 435 votes, well ahead of the fourth and fifth place finishers, former Vice President Joe Biden (283) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (206).

In Republican balloting, President Donald Trump easily outdistanced former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, 1,807-174.

Democrats

Ward 1

Klobuchar   114
Patrick4
Sanders84
Steyer24
Warren39
Yang10 
Bennet1
Biden65
Buttigieg150
Gabbard11
 
 
Ward 2
 
Klobuchar86
Patrick1
Sanders   114
Steyer14
Warren27
Yang18
Bennet3
Biden40
Buttigieg 95
Gabbard14
               
 
Ward 3
 
Klobuchar   127 
Patrick
Sanders104
Steyer21
Warren52
Yang19
Bennet1
Biden50
Buttigieg121
Gabbard17
 
              
Ward 4
 
Klobuchar70
Patrick1
Sanders   131
Steyer15
Warren42
Yang9
Bennet1
Biden43
Buttigieg108
Gabbard15
 
 
Ward 5
 
Klobuchar49
Patrick2
Sanders   113
Steyer10
Warren17
Yang17
Bennet2
Biden17
Buttigieg69
Gabbard10
               
 
Ward 6
 
Klobuchar   116
Patrick3
Sanders105
Steyer22
Warren29
Yang6
Bennet4
Biden68
Buttigieg131
Gabbard27
 
                
TOTAL
 
Buttigieg   674
Sanders651
Klobuchar435
Biden283
Warren206
Steyer96
Gabbard94
Yang79
Patrick13
Bennet12
 
 
Republicans
 
Ward 1
 
Trump   346
Weld47
 
                 
Ward 2
 
 
Trump   267
Weld24
 
               
Ward 3
 
 
Trump   257
Weld29
 
                
Ward 4
 
Trump   287
Weld26
 
              
Ward 5
 
Trump   201
Weld13
 
                
Ward 6
 
Trump   449
Weld35
 
                 
TOTAL
 
Trump   1,807
Weld174

