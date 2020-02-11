LACONIA — Pete Buttigieg edged Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Democratic Presidential Primary balloting in Laconia on Tuesday.
Buttigieg was the top vote-getter among Democrats in the city, with 674 votes. Sanders was close behind with 651 votes.
In third place was Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who finished with Klobuchar, 435 votes, well ahead of the fourth and fifth place finishers, former Vice President Joe Biden (283) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (206).
In Republican balloting, President Donald Trump easily outdistanced former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, 1,807-174.
Democrats
Ward 1
|Klobuchar
| 114
|Patrick
|4
|Sanders
|84
|Steyer
|24
|Warren
|39
|Yang
|10
|Bennet
|1
|Biden
|65
|Buttigieg
|150
|Gabbard
|11
Ward 2
|Klobuchar
|86
|Patrick
|1
|Sanders
| 114
|Steyer
|14
|Warren
|27
|Yang
|18
|Bennet
|3
|Biden
|40
|Buttigieg
| 95
|Gabbard
|14
Ward 3
|Klobuchar
| 127
|Patrick
|2
|Sanders
|104
|Steyer
|21
|Warren
|52
|Yang
|19
|Bennet
|1
|Biden
|50
|Buttigieg
|121
|Gabbard
|17
Ward 4
|Klobuchar
|70
|Patrick
|1
|Sanders
| 131
|Steyer
|15
|Warren
|42
|Yang
|9
|Bennet
|1
|Biden
|43
|Buttigieg
|108
|Gabbard
|15
Ward 5
|Klobuchar
|49
|Patrick
|2
|Sanders
| 113
|Steyer
|10
|Warren
|17
|Yang
|17
|Bennet
|2
|Biden
|17
|Buttigieg
|69
|Gabbard
|10
Ward 6
|Klobuchar
| 116
|Patrick
|3
|Sanders
|105
|Steyer
|22
|Warren
|29
|Yang
|6
|Bennet
|4
|Biden
|68
|Buttigieg
|131
|Gabbard
|27
TOTAL
|Buttigieg
| 674
|Sanders
|651
|Klobuchar
|435
|Biden
|283
|Warren
|206
|Steyer
|96
|Gabbard
|94
|Yang
|79
|Patrick
|13
|Bennet
|12
Republicans
Ward 1
Ward 2
Ward 3
Ward 4
Ward 5
Ward 6
TOTAL
