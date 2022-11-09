Republicans narrowly staved off Democrats in the state house district representing Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2. Though the seats in this district will remain Republican, the clear defeat of most incumbents in the primary means there will still be fresh faces from the district in Concord and on the Belknap County Delegation.
In the executive council race for District 1, whose results appeared heavily impacted by redistricting, incumbent Republican Joe Kenney defeated Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard by just three points.
In a nine-person race for four seats, Republicans clinched the top four spots in Belknap 6 — but only barely. Former Democratic Rep. Lisa DiMartino took fifth behind Republican former Rep. Richard Beaudoin by only 16 votes.
Beaudoin and DiMartino could not be reached for comment.
Despite narrowly missing the opportunity to flip seats in this district, Democrat Dana Hackett said she is “extremely hopeful that Democrats will flip the [NH] house.”
“I can’t say I’m shocked with the result,” Hackett continued. “But I learned so much. I’m already committed to running again in 2024.”
Hackett was disappointed with DiMartino’s narrow loss.
“Lisa has been a real mentor for me,” Hackett said. “Seeing the way she connects with people ... Bob [McLean], Lisa and I, we ran as a team, and a win for any of us would have been a win for our county.”
Edward “Scott” Cracraft appeared on the ballot as a Democrat. In an interview, Cracraft said he had tried to withdraw from the race because he moved out of the district and was surprised to see his name on the ballot.
Rep. Harry Bean, the only incumbent to survive the primary, was the top vote getter in the district.
“I’m glad that they didn’t hold the Gunstock thing against us” Republicans, Bean said.
Bean said he intends to again pursue the position of chair for the county delegation, which he won in September after the former chair, Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont, resigned.
He said he hopes to preside over increased cooperation within the group going forward.
Former Rep. Russell Dumais and newcomer Dr. David Nagel also made strong showings.
“I’m pleased and I want to thank the voters,” Dumais said. He felt his past experience and agenda as a “conservative Republican who doesn’t believe in increasing the budget” resonate with voters.
He also intends to work toward a new, “more accommodating atmosphere” on the delegation.
Nagel said he was grateful and elated with his victory.
“I was told from the beginning that I didn’t have a chance,” Nagel said. “But, you know, this whole process has been a lot of fun.”
Nagel is already looking ahead to his goals for the next few years. Improving New Hampshire’s health care system is at the top of the list.
“New Hampshire has a great opportunity as a small state to do things that other states can’t,” he said.
“Everything I’ve worked toward is about bringing people together, which was a chief concern I heard from voters at the polls,” Nagel said. “It was great to meet all the other candidates, and I hope we can become friends and work together in the future for the people of Belknap County.”
Independent Kurt Webber was disappointed with the results. Webber was a favorite candidate with Citizens for Belknap, the local bipartisan political action committee which held a strong influence over the primary, where local issues were top of mind for many voters.
“I wasn’t sure if an independent could get enough votes,” Webber said. “I was hoping the Citizens for Belknap support might help with that, but it didn’t work out.” Nevertheless, he’s considering running again in the next cycle as an independent.
Executive Council
Democratic challenger Hilliard conceded to Kenney mid-afternoon on Wednesday. The race remained tight to the end: as of writing, with 91% of votes reporting, Kenney held about a three-point lead.
“While we came up short in this election, it was an incredible experience,” read a statement released by Hilliard. “I am humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support from Pittsburg to Dover point, from Laconia to Somersworth.
“I congratulate Joe Kenney for his close win today.”
Kenney said in an interview that he “absolutely” knew that this race would be a tight one. Redistricting added 11 new municipalities, the large majority of which were cities, to Kenney’s constituency.
“The campaign continues on for me in the next few months, as I get to know the 11 new communities in this district and they get to know me,” Kenney said. Because of the brevity of the campaign and with the vastness of this district, he wants to ensure a tight relationship with those new constituents.
“I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting back to work,” Kenney said.
