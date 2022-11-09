Republicans narrowly staved off Democrats in the state house district representing Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2. Though the seats in this district will remain Republican, the clear defeat of most incumbents in the primary means there will still be fresh faces from the district in Concord and on the Belknap County Delegation.

In the executive council race for District 1, whose results appeared heavily impacted by redistricting, incumbent Republican Joe Kenney defeated Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard by just three points. 

