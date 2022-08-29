County Commission District 3

Leo Bernier, left; Stephen Hodges, center; and Harold Shurtleff, right, are running for Belknap County Commission District 3, serving Alton, Barnstead, Gilford, and Laconia Ward 2.

LACONIA — Of the three candidates for Belknap County Commissioner in District 3, two have decades of experience in local government — one as Belknap County Sheriff and the other in various county and city positions in the Manchester area — while the third brings, in his words, a “fresh face” along with a background in political advocacy.

The County Board of Commissioners is a three-member body of part-time officials responsible for oversight and custody of county departments, buildings, funds, and land. They also draft the county budget, which is amended and approved by the Belknap County Delegation, the 18-member group of state representatives from the county. The delegation and commissioners together comprise the county convention.

Belknap County Government explained

