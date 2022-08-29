LACONIA — Of the three candidates for Belknap County Commissioner in District 3, two have decades of experience in local government — one as Belknap County Sheriff and the other in various county and city positions in the Manchester area — while the third brings, in his words, a “fresh face” along with a background in political advocacy.
The County Board of Commissioners is a three-member body of part-time officials responsible for oversight and custody of county departments, buildings, funds, and land. They also draft the county budget, which is amended and approved by the Belknap County Delegation, the 18-member group of state representatives from the county. The delegation and commissioners together comprise the county convention.
This election is for county commission district 3 — serving Alton, Barnstead, Gilford, and Laconia Ward 2 — for a two-year term. The seat is currently filled by Commissioner Hunter Taylor, who is not running for reelection. For a visual explainer of county governmental structure, visit laconiadailysun.com and scroll to "local news in photos and video."
Leo Bernier is a career county government official: notably, he served 20 years as the Manchester City Clerk from 1988 to 2008 and, after moving to Loudon, was elected Merrimack County Commissioner in 2008 and then Merrimack County Treasurer in 2012. After living in Alton for seven years, Bernier noticed the upcoming county commission vacancy. He decided to run for the simple reason that he felt he could be useful.
“I just want to give back that's all I want to do, share my knowledge and my life experience,” Bernier said. He felt that he could apply the lessons and tactics he had learned in previous posts along with his familiarity with the role of commissioner and how county government works.
Bernier believes a top issue for county commissioners is the budget of the county nursing home. With staffing shortages and an unduly tight budget making the facility unable to fill all beds, he noted the county is actively losing revenue. He said he understood how the delegation’s conservative disposition had led them to make the budgetary decisions they had, but that the commissioners and delegates would have to cooperate in a way that prioritizes county needs.
“We have needs in the county that have to be addressed and they need to understand that,” he said — which is where he felt his experience in county government would come in. “I just don't think the people who are holding office, like the legislative delegation, really understand the function of county government and why it was there — and I need to hopefully get that across.” He suggested the nursing home look to collaborate on training programs with colleges to improve the staffing shortage.
Bernier said that he knew he was not the only candidate in this primary with extensive county experience, but added that, despite being the “new kid on the block” he could apply lessons from lifelong experience in county government to work in Belknap.
Stephen Hodges of Gilford is a former Belknap County sheriff: first elected in 1990, he retired in 2002. Hodges served 28 years with the department, starting as a patrol deputy after receiving a criminal justice degree from St. Anselm College in 1974. Between 2002 and 2020 when he fully retired, Hodges held positions with the federal Department of Justice and the National Sheriffs Association.
Hodges said his experience in county government as sheriff instilled in him deep knowledge not only of how the institutions work but also how they shape the lives of residents.
“I'm extremely familiar with the way county government runs,” Hodges said. He highlighted his work on more than a dozen county budgets and with every single county department.
As commissioner, Hodges emphasized that he would find balance between fiscal responsibility and letting county needs inform the budget.
“I’m a fiscally conservative Republican,” Hodges said. “But as a commissioner, I think you need to balance that with the needs of each department and then try to try to fund the departments to a level where they can function adequately — without any fluff.”
When it comes to working with the county delegation, Hodges said he knew that county issues were top of mind for voters in this election, specifically Gunstock Mountain Resort. He wanted voters’ voices, not his, to speak on the issue. He described himself as a problem solver and negotiator who is ready to find common ground and build compromise.
Some may see his experience, though lengthy, as narrow: Hodges disagrees. “All I’ve done is law enforcement in my career, but I don’t see that as a bad thing,” he said. Rather, it gave him a platform to build the connections and skills to be an asset in county government.
Hodges wants to be seen as a fair minded, ready to listen and responsible commissioner. “Any decision I make I'm going to be able to be personally responsible for — and I think that's the biggest thing that you need,” he said.
Alton resident Harold Shurtleff is known for the U.S. Supreme Court case Shurtleff v. City of Boston. As director and co-founder of Camp Constitution, a nonprofit political organization with Christian, constitutionalist programming for kids and families, Shurtleff applied for the Christian Flag to fly at Boston City Hall for Constitution Day.
The city had a program allowing outside groups to make such requests but denied Shurtleff, claiming it would violate the Establishment Clause and imply that the city was endorsing one specific religion. The court decided unanimously in Shurtleff’s favor on First Amendment grounds.
As to his candidacy for county commissioner, Shurtleff said he was encouraged to run by peers in the Tri-County — Belknap, Carroll and Strafford — Republicans. Shurtleff moved to Alton in December 2020 from the Boston area.
Shurtleff has never held elected office, but said he believes his political disposition and history have equipped him to be commissioner. He is a former coordinator and regional director at the John Birch Society, an ultraconservative, Christian and anti-communist advocacy group founded during the Cold War.
“I'm a conservative constitutionalist,” Shurtleff said. “So I think that, in itself, makes me qualified for any job where you have taken oath to the U.S. Constitution, as well as the state Constitution.”
“To maintain a low tax base, and if New Hampshire is going to stay a relatively free state, I think it's important that people like me run for office,’” he said.
On the issues, Shurtleff is “committed to limited government and lower taxes,” in addition to being “pro-blue.” On the county budget debate, Shurtleff said he had no stance but noted he would provide “a good conservative perspective,” while recognizing that “there are some legitimate needs.”
Shurtleff said he is friendly with some delegates through his political activism and “it’s important to have a good working relationship with [the delegation].”
A good commissioner, in Shurtleff’s eyes, has an appreciation for Belknap County and for the role of county government as a pillar of small government overall.
“The best government is local government,” Shurtleff said. “If you're going to have places where government has to maintain a presence, it should be at the local level.”
The state primary is Sept. 13 and the general election is Nov. 8.
