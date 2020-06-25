GILFORD — It’s just another sign of the COVID-19 times.
More people have failed to get their dogs licensed this year in Gilford and Laconia.
On Wednesday night, the Gilford Board of Selectmen issued a warrant authorizing a civil forfeiture fine for each dog that hasn’t been licensed. In order to get licensed, a dog has to have an up-to-date rabies vaccination.
Town Clerk Danielle LaFond said 367 dogs are on the list for not having a license this year. Police Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee said this appears to be more than twice as many as last year.
LaFond said the COVID-19 pandemic may have prevented some people from licensing their dogs on time. An estimated 1,800 dogs live in town.
“I have heard some people say they weren’t able to get to the veterinarian,” LaFond said.
Town Hall was also closed for a time and people may not have realized they there is an online system for licensing their dogs.
The license is good from May 1 to April 30. The license costs $6.50 if a dog has been spayed or neutered. The charge for a dog that has not been altered is $9.
A $1.00 fee is levied for each month or any part of a month that the license fee is not paid by June 1. Between June 1 and June 20, the clerk submits to the governing board a list of dog owners who have failed to license their dogs.
Within 20 days of receiving this list, the local governing body issues a warrant authorizing a civil forfeiture for each unlicensed dog. New Hampshire state law allows a forfeiture amount of $25. If not paid within 15 days of notice, the case may be disposed of in district court as a violation with a fine not to exceed $50.00.
Chief Bean Burpee said that if dog owners are delinquent in getting their animals licensed and don’t respond to other outreach efforts, eventually a police officer or a police department volunteer will pay them a visit to ask them to take care of the matter.
“Every year, we get a dog warrant and we have to send officers to houses,” he said. “We’ll find some have moved and are no longer around, or the pets have passed away or been adopted.
“It’s something we need to do. It’s low on the totem poll, but statutorily we find time to do it.”
He said dog licenses are important because they provide accountability that a dog has had its rabies shots. The minimal fee helps support animal welfare.
In Laconia, City Clerk Cheryl Hebert said there are 847 dogs on the list as needing a license this year, compared to 687 last year.
She has sent a letter to everybody on the list. A city animal control officer will get involved if people still do not get their dogs licensed.
