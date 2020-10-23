CONCORD — Ice skating rinks will be allowed to reopen on October 30 under new state guidelines intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday.
One of the new requirements is that all rink staff, volunteers, coaches, referees and athletes be tested at least once for COVID-19 .
A rapid test result, using a card that gives a quick positive or negative reading, will be allowed. This is called the Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid Test. It is known as antigen-based and is often otherwise used in New Hampshire to test people who are already symptomatic.
“This new guidance will safely get folks back on the ice utilizing flexible testing protocols like non-invasive antigen options with the goal of continuing a safe, fun and healthy season,” Sununu said.
Test results must be provided on or before Friday, November 6.
Parents objected to the testing requirement in a meeting of a state reopening task force group Thursday.
Sununu called a two-week pause in all ice rink activity last week after more than 150 cases of COVID-19 were traced to ice hockey over the last two months in New Hampshire.
The guidelines also include social distancing and facial covering protocols.
