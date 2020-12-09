LACONIA — An outbreak of COVID-19 at a residential facility for adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain disorders, has claimed the life of one resident while the home’s other five residents have tested positive for the virus.
One of those five residents is presently hospitalized in the ICU/COVID unit at Lakes Region General Hospital.
The information was contained in a statement released to the media Wednesday by Rebecca Bryant, president and CEO of Lakes Region Community Services which operates the Laconia facility.
On Tuesday Bryant said there had been an outbreak of coronavirus at the home, but declined to comment further pending the issuance of the media release.
The deceased resident passed away on Monday, the statement said.
“During this incredibly difficult time, our prayers remain with the family,” Bryant said.
This outbreak, she added, is isolated to the one home, and has not affected the other programs and facilities which the agency operates in Belknap and south Grafton counties.
Bryant said the agency is working closely with the Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) in Concord to assist with contact tracing, along with establishing any additional safety quarantine measures and other needed precautions which might need to be taken.
She said the agency had notified the state Bureau of Developmental Services, which is offering assistance.
“We have assembled a team comprised of applicable Department heads, such as human resources, nursing, and the applicable BDS Liaison, and the head of the service delivery program, to receive guidance from DPHS and determine the level of risk and next steps,” Bryant said.
Anyone known to have been in close contact — within 6 feet for at least 10 minutes — with any of the residents has been notified, she said. In addition, all staff members at the residence have been tested for COVID-19 and will continue to be tested twice a week for the next two to three weeks.
Those workers have been wearing personal protective equipment, including face masks which offer more protection against airborne particles, as well as surgical masks, face shields or goggles, gloves and gowns.
“This outbreak is sadly indicative of the level of community transmission that we are experiencing in the Lakes Region,” Bryant said.
She said the agency has been following strict procedures since the pandemic began taking hold in the state in March.
She praised agency staff for being “very conscientious and dedicated... who care deeply about the individuals they support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.