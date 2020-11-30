FRANKLIN — An 11-year-old boy, whose disappearance on Sunday triggered a large search effort, was found in good condition Monday inside a church near the police station.
Police Chief David Goldstein said the boy’s family attended the Franklin United Methodist Church. He got into the building and spent the night there.
The boy, identified as Bi Shin, lives at a house on Gile Road, a rural area about three miles from the church. He left his house after a family disagreement about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Goldstein said.
Police were called after the boy didn’t return. Concern grew as the boy remained missing through a near freezing night.
A police dog was able to track the boy’s scent to a neighbor’s driveway, but it wasn’t clear where the boy went from there.
A bloodhound was brought in. Fish and Game officers searched a forested area near the house. Residents were advised to check their land and their buildings.
A state police helicopter was used to look for the boy. Additional search dogs were brought in. Police and paramedics from numerous area agencies also participated in the search.
The Franklin Police Department put out a Facebook post about the missing boy and many area residents responded. Some noted they knew the boy from his piano playing at church.
Goldstein said one of the officers involved in the search had the idea of checking the building and the boy was found inside Monday afternoon.
He was examined and found to be in good condition, relatively warm and had found something to eat. His mother was notified and was on her way to the police station.
