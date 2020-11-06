LACONIA — Live performance venues in the Lakes Region such as the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and the New Hampshire Motor Speedway are benefiting from a $12 million fund meant to alleviate some of the disastrous financial effects of the coronavirus epidemic.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced the fund Oct. 5 with the goal of providing assistance to venues that have had to close down or greatly reduce operations because of precautions needed to reduce spreading the virus. Grant recipients were identified on Thursday.
The pavilion, a concert venue in Gilford, and the speedway in Loudon each was awarded $1.5 million. The Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith was awarded $121,100.
"Live performance venues are the lifeblood of many communities and serve as an economic engine that drives tourism to help sustain main street businesses, restaurants, and hotels," Sununu said when he announced the program.
"To lose these venues would be an economic blow that would have a widespread and profoundly negative ripple effect felt across these communities for many years to come.”
Large gatherings have been problematic under state social distancing requirements intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The pavilion postponed shows until next year.
The speedway has held events at reduced capacity.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse held a limited, socially distanced fall season.
Money for the relief program comes from the federal CARES Act and is intended for venues facing economic hardship due to the pandemic, provided that they are primarily engaged in hosting live theatrical presentations, musical entertainment, or sporting or racing events that are seated, ticketed, and open to the public.
