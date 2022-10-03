Albert Lynch

LACONIA — A Tilton resident is due to be sentenced next week after being found guilty for selling fentanyl to someone who overdosed on the opioid drug and died, an event that was captured by a surveillance camera in the accused's apartment.

Albert Lynch, 50, was found guilty of sale of a narcotic drug with death resulting, as well as related charges of falsifying evidence, possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, and possession of a controlled drug.

