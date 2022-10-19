Albert Lynch, 50, of Tilton, will spend at least the next nine years in prison for selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed on the opioid drug and died as a result.

Lynch was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison on a charge of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting. He received credit for the 995 days he has spent in the Belknap County Jail since his arrest Jan. 25, 2020.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.