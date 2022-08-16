LACONIA — A Laconia homeowner testified about how he found Hassan Sapry in his house on the afternoon of April 26, 2019, not long before he was arrested for the murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr.

Kenneth Hamel testified Tuesday how he had driven up from Massachusetts to check on a second home he owned at 68 Edgewater Ave. after hearing news reports that police had been searching the neighborhood for a suspect in Guzman’s death the week before.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.