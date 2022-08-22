LACONIA — The murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry was abruptly halted Monday. No explanation was given for the interruption in the proceedings.

Shortly after the scheduled time for the resumption of the trial at 9 a.m. a bailiff told spectators in the courtroom to leave because there was going to be a closed hearing involving prosecution and defense attorneys and Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard.

