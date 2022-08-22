LACONIA — The murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry was abruptly halted Monday. No explanation was given for the interruption in the proceedings.
Shortly after the scheduled time for the resumption of the trial at 9 a.m. a bailiff told spectators in the courtroom to leave because there was going to be a closed hearing involving prosecution and defense attorneys and Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard.
About 15 minutes later the jury walked out of the courtroom and left the courthouse. The attorneys then left the courtroom as well and withdrew to separate, private conference rooms.
Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin, the lead prosecutor in the case, would only say that the trial had been canceled for the day. Asked to explain the reason for the turn of events, Strelzin replied, “No. I can’t.”
Sapry’s lead defense attorney, Mark Sisti, likewise refused to comment, saying only that he hoped the trial would resume Tuesday.
The defense had been scheduled to begin presenting its case on Monday after the prosecution rested last Thursday.
Sapry has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the death of Wilfred Guzman Sr. on April 18, 2019. He has been charged with first- and second degree murder, and other crimes related to the death.
Both prosecution and defense psychiatrists have found that Sapry suffers from severe mental illness. But the prosecution’s psychiatrist has concluded that the illness was not directly responsible for his actions when Guzman was killed, according to court documents.
The defense has told the court that it expects to call up to eight witnesses, including Dr. Eric Drogin, a psychiatrist. Three members of Sapry’s family are also on the defense’s witness list.
The prosecution did not call the psychiatrist mentioned on its witness list, Dr. Albert Drukteinis, to testify last week. However, court protocol does allow for witnesses to be called after the defense has presented its case, as rebuttal witnesses.
There is also the likelihood that Sapry’s parents could testify at some point as prosecution witnesses.
Ferdos Ajeel, Sapry’s mother, appeared during a brief court hearing on Friday. At that time her attorney Don Topham said she understood her legal rights, and her obligation to tell the truth should she be called to testify.
Her husband, Ali Sapry Hassan, said, in a court document signed by his attorney Daniel Duckett, that he does not intend to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights, but reserves the right to do so later if necessary.
The trial began Aug. 15. Leonard told the jury at the outset that she expected the testimony would be completed by the end of this week. What effect, if any, Monday's delay will have on the schedule is unknown.
