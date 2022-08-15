SANBORNTON — Police responded to 22 calls for service for the week ending Aug. 13.
One person was arrested.
Christopher D. Livingston, 38, of Bear Hill Road, Hillsboro, was arrested on a charge of violation of a domestic order.
Police issued three motor vehicle warnings.
Officers investigated a report of criminal mischief and two calls of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
The department assisted in a civil standby.
Police investigated two calls reporting suspicious vehicles.
Officers conducted a welfare check.
Police assisted another department.
Two medical/fire calls were investigated.
Officers completed two sex offender registrations.
Police responded to a report of a protective order violation.
A vehicle identification number was verified.
Two motorists were assisted by police.
