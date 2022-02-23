SANBORNTON — Police handled 25 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
One person was arrested.
William Twombly, 53, of Taylor Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested on a warrant.
Police made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 14 drivers being given written warnings. One traffic accident was investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police checked out one report of a road hazard, and responded to a call to assist another department on one occasion.
Two reports of suspicious activity or vehicle were investigated.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance, and performed a security check at one residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.