LACONIA — Police have surrounded the Evergreen Condominiums on Weirs Boulevard after receiving a report of an armed man barricaded inside one of the units.
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said the man fired one shot which went through a television and out a window. No injuries have been reported, the chief said.
Police were in the process of evacuating people in units close to where the armed man was holed up. Canfield said police were able to reach the man’s teenage daughter by phone and she left the unit on her own.
The incident began about 1:45 p.m., the chief said.
Canfield said police had fired gas into the unit and were still attempting to make voice contact with the man.
Weirs Boulevard was closed to traffic between the intersection of White Oaks Road and Route 11B.
Evergreens Condominiums consists of 90 two-story residences in 16 separate buildings, situated on a hillside overlooking Paugus Bay. The entrance to the complex is at 406 Weirs Boulevard.
Canfield said the SWAT team was on the scene. He said police had not as yet been able to make contact with the man. He said there was an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of reckless conduct.
The Laconia Daily Sun has a reporter on the scene. Check back later and pick up Friday's paper for updates.
