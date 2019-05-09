LACONIA — An armed man who held police at bay at his Weirs Boulevard condominium was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon, ending a six-hour standoff.
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield identified the man as Hoon Nowack, 52, of EverGreen condominiums. Nowack was charged with felony reckless conduct and resisting arrest. He was held at the Belknap County Jail overnight pending his arraignment today in Belknap Superior Court.
Nowack surrendered about 5 p.m.
Police used a battering ram attached to an armored vehicle to place a robot inside the residence, and shot tear gas into the unit in an effort to get Nowack to surrender.
The entire length of Weirs Boulevard was closed to through traffic for several hours.
Canfield said Nowack surrendered without incident. No one was injured during the episode.
Howack lived in Unit 7 of the 90-unit condominium complex situated on a hillside overlooking Paugus Bay.
Police went to the unit about 11 a.m. at the request of family members to perform a welfare check, Canfield said. He said police had paperwork to take Nowack into custody for an involuntary admission for a mental health evaluation.
"He had shown signs of suicidal ideation. And then the officers saw evidence of a bullet through the window," Canfield said.
Nowack fired one shot, which went through a television and out a window, the chief said.
Police evacuated residents in the immediately adjoining units. Police were able to reach Howack's teenage daughter – who was inside the unit – by phone, and she was able to leave the unit on her own.
About 50 police officers were involved in the operation, including members of the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group, a regional SWAT team. Members of the Strafford County SWAT team also assisted.
Canfield expressed gratitude to the other residents of EverGreen condominiums and motorists for cooperating with police during the event.
