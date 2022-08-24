Sapry Composite

Belknap County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leanord declared a mistrial in the case of the State of New Hampshire v. Hassan Sapry. The reason for the mistrial is currently unknown to the jury, as well as the public. The trial, which started Aug. 15, was expected to last two weeks. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)

LACONIA — The murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry ended in a mistrial Wednesday morning for undisclosed reasons.

Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard informed the jury of her decision shortly after they took their seats in the jury box of the main courtroom of Belknap Superior Court.

