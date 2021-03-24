SANDWICH — An elderly North Sandwich man with dementia was found dead Tuesday, the day after he was reported missing, State Police reported.
Richard Breed, 88, was found on his property on 672 North Sandwich Road shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement distributed to the media by State Police Troop E.
State Police were alerted that Breed was missing after he apparently left his residence in the middle of the night.
The investigation has been turned over to the State Medical Examiners Office.
