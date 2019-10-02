LACONIA — A Manchester man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to drug possession and other charges.
Jeffrey A. Tenney, 30, of Village Circle, in Manchester, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court to a charge of possession of fentanyl and was sentenced to one to two years in prison. In imposing sentence, Judge James D. O’Neill III suspended six months of the sentence provided he successfully completes a substance abuse treatment program.
Tenney also pleaded guilty to charges of theft and burglary.
To the charge of theft of a Jeep Wrangler, Tenney received a suspended two- to four-year prison sentence. On the burglary charge O‘Neill sentenced him to a second two- to four-year sentence, also suspended. Both suspended sentences are conditioned on five years of good behavior after his release from prison on the drug charge.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped a second theft charge against Tenney.
