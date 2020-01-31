LACONIA — A local transient is facing robbery and other charges after being arrested Thursday.
Laconia police arrested Brandon Miles, 23, no fixed address, and charged him with unarmed robbery, criminal trespass, and possession of a controlled drug.
Miles was arrested after police received a 9-1-1 call at about 4 p.m. Thursday about an assault on Gilford Avenue near Isabella Street.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a man with a scrape on the side of his face. He told police that he had been “jumped” by two men who took his money and then ran off in the direction of Highland Street, Police Chief Matt Canfield said.
Police brought in their K-9 unit in an effort to track the suspects, but the K-9-assisted search ended unsuccessfully in the area of Cedar Street.
Police learned independently that Miles had been driven to the Brickfront Restaurant on Church Street where he was dropped off. Police found Miles at the restaurant, where Miles worked, and took him into custody.
The search for the second suspect is continuing, Canfield said.
Miles was also arrested on a warrant for theft/willful concealment in connection with an incident that occurred in December, Canfield said.
Miles was brought into Belknap County Superior Court Friday where he agreed to be placed in preventive detention in the Belknap County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.