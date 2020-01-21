A man court records list as a transient from Alton, Paul Mullaney, 33, is facing a special felony and a Class A felony on drug-related charges after a Belknap County Superior Court Grand Jury handed up indictments against him.
The special felony charge alleges that Mullaney was transporting more than 5 grams of fentanyl on Nov. 5, 2019, with the intention of selling the narcotic drug. The Class A felony arises from allegedly possessing fentanyl on that date.
Mullaney previously was convicted on Nov. 12, 2009, of felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an independent jury’s decision, after hearing from police, that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a court trial.
The grand jury also handed up other drug indictments during its January session.
• Trevor Redman, 24, of Hall Road, Bristol, faces a special felony charge of driving in New Hampton after having been certified as a habitual offender, as well as a Class B felony charge of possession of fentanyl.
• Caleb Catalano, 23, of Skinner Street, Sandwich, is facing a special felony charge of possession of more than 5 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute while in New Hampton. He also is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of controlled drug, methamphetamine.
• Shane Thompson, 45, of Old Route 25, Rumney, is facing a special felony charge of possessing more than 5 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute while in New Hampton.
• Monica Kemper, 35, of Elm Street, Laconia, is facing three Class A felony charges alleging she possessed buprenorphine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine in Belmont after having been convicted of prohibited acts in the past.
• Tyler Morin, 34, of Union Road, Northfield, is facing a Class A felony charge of possession of methamphetamine in Tilton after having been convicted of the felony sale of a controlled drug in 2014.
• Andrew Rodimon, 31, of Weirs Boulevard, Laconia, is facing a Class A felony charge of possession of methamphetamine after having been previously convicted of possession of a controlled drug.
• Joanna Greenlay, 31, of South Main Street, Laconia, is facing four Class B felony charges for possession of narcotic drugs. She allegedly had fentanyl, methamphetamine, morphine, and buprenorphine in her possession while in Belmont on March 29, 2019.
• Dylan Collins, 21, of Daniel Webster Highway, Belmont, is facing two Class B felony charges of possessing controlled drugs, allegedly fentanyl and methamphetamine.
• Michelle A. Gagne, 39, of Union Avenue, Laconia, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Tony Freeman, 32, of Mayhew Turnpike, Plymouth, is facing a Class B felony charge of possessing buprenorphine.
• Joshua Pelletier, 28, of Tilton Avenue, Kittery, Maine, is facing two Class B felony charges of possession of a controlled drug, for allegedly having alprazolam and methamphetamine with him while in Center Barnstead on Oct. 15, 2019. He also is charged with the Class A misdemeanor of willful concealment of merchandise at Dollar General.
• Amanda McIntosh, 35, of Victory Drive, Franklin, is facing two Class B felony charges of possession of a controlled drug. Police allege she had buprenorphine and methamphetamine with her while in Tilton on Sept. 21, 2019.
• Angelo Esquivel, 36, of Georgetown Drive, Barnstead, is facing a Class B felony charge of possessing fentanyl on Aug. 19, 2019.
• Keryn Lynch, 35, of Sorrell Drive, Concord, is facing a Class B felony charge of possessing fentanyl in Barnstead on June 26, 2019.
• Sarah Reed, 27, of Academy Street, Laconia, is facing three Class B felony charges of possession of a controlled drug. Police allege she had alprazolam, buprenorphine, and methamphetamine with her on Nov. 10, 2019.
• Jessica Clinch, 28, of Endicott Street North, Laconia, is facing four Class B felony charges of possession of a controlled drug. Police allege she had alprazolam, clonazepam, heroin, and buprenorphine in her possession on Nov. 8, 2019.
• Kenneth Gibson, 49, of West Main Street, Tilton, is facing a Class B felony charge of possessing methamphetamine.
• Alanah Sirles, 24, of Hilliard Road, Laconia, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of methylphenidate in Belmont on Oct. 26, 2019.
• Daniel Trombley, 34, of Avery Street, Ashland, is facing three Class B felony charges of possession of a controlled drug. Police allege he had methamphetamine in Center Harbor on April 5, 2019; and buprenorphine and fentanyl in Meredith on Oct. 18, 2019.
• Chelsea O’Connell, 33, of East Main Street, Tilton, is facing two Class B felony charges of possession of a controlled drug. Police allege she had fentanyl and methamphetamine in her possession on Nov. 11, 2019.
• Michelle Rogers, 29, of Patriots Lane, Nottingham, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine.
• Lindsay Thayer, 32, of Church Street, Laconia, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of a controlled drug, fentanyl. She also is charged with driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
• Travis Parsons, 33, of Valley Shore Road, Gilmanton, is facing two Class B felony charges of possession of a narcotic drug. Police allege he was in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Belmont on Aug. 11, 2019.
• Jesse M. Sampaio, 37, of School Street, Concord, is facing the Class B felony charge of possession of a controlled drug, fentanyl, in Laconia on Nov. 4, 2019.
• Brandon Miles, 23, of Winnisquam Avenue, Laconia, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of fentanyl in New Hampton on Aug. 15, 2019.
• Deann LaPointe-Miles, 25, of Province Street, Laconia, is facing a Class B felony charge of possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, in New Hampton on June 19, 2019.
