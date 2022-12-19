LACONIA — Police handled 157 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday.
Three people were arrested.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 38, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, illegal kindling of a fire, theft by unauthorized taking, and bench warrants.
Reynaldo Betancourt, 41, of Messer Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.
Jeffrey Fisher, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of obstruction of government administration, being in control of premises where drugs are kept, possession of a controlled drug, and bench warrants.
One person was taken into protective custody due to intoxication.
Officers conducted four motor vehicle stops, which resulted in one driver receiving a verbal warning and three drivers being issued written warnings. Traffic accidents at North Main Street and Lexington Drive, on Spring Street, Highland Street, at Champlin and South Main streets and on Prescott Hill Road were investigated.
Police responded to five calls to assist motorists.
Officers completed service of paperwork on two occasions.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police were called to investigate reports of criminal trespass on Gilford Avenue and on Estates Circle.
One report of a sex offense was investigated.
Officers were called to investigate two reports of harassment.
Police investigated two reports of fraud.
A report of identity theft was investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism at Helen's Super Clean and at Rivers Edge Apartments on Union Avenue.
Officers investigated one report of a drug violation.
Police responded to five calls about downed wires.
Reports of suspicious vehicles on Union Avenue, at the Laconia Dog Park on Growtth Road and on Spruce Street were investigated.
Police investigated three animal complaints.
Six reports of suspicious persons were investigated.
Police performed three welfare checks.
Four reports of theft were investigated.
Police were called to perform two house checks.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
