Laconia police responded to 565 calls for service on Feb. 3 through 11, making 14 arrests and taking three persons into protective custody.
Police charged Melissa B. Winsor, 40, a transient from Meredith, with willful concealment, also arresting her on a bench warrant.
Police arrested Ashlynn Arnst, 30, of Strafford Street, Laconia, on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Police charged Richard Parrott, 57, of Union Avenue, Laconia, with domestic violence-related kidnapping, simple assault, and criminal threatening.
Police charged Natasha L. Guyotte, 36, of Court Street, Laconia, with domestic violence-related simple assault.
Police arrested Jessica Rose Greenwood, 32, of Union Avenue, Laconia, on a bench warrant.
Police arrested Griffin Joseph Lahey, 39, of Hillsdale Avenue, Laconia, on a bench warrant.
Police arrested Ashley N. Baez, 32, of Locust Street, Laconia, on a bench warrant.
Police charged Nicolas Didonato, 38, of Highland Street, Laconia, with driving after suspension-subsequent offense and driving on a suspended registration.
Police charged Kayla Lynn Olson, 32, of Foundry Street, South Easton, Massachusetts, with domestic violence-related simple assault and two counts of simple assault with bodily injury.
Police charged Ariana Espinola, 29, a transient of Laconia, with resisting arrest, also making arrests on two warrants from other jurisdictions.
Police charged Stephen A. Patten, 30, of Academy Street, Laconia, with hindering apprehension.
Police charged Bryan M. Mons, 50, of Mechanic Street, Laconia, with domestic violence-related simple assault.
Police arrested Amy M. Higgins, 41, of Shaker Road, Belmont, on a bench warrant.
Police arrested Velvet Elaine Weeks, 49, a transient, on nine bench warrants.
Police responded to a call regarding a suicidal person downtown.
Police investigated reported assaults at Laconia Middle School and Elm Street School, and on Alpine Circle.
Police investigated four domestic disturbances.
Police investigated two reports of identity theft.
Police investigated a reported burglary on Messer Street.
Police investigated reported thefts on Union Avenue and Bisson Avenue.
Police investigated reported forgeries on Union Avenue and South Main Street.
Police investigated reported frauds on Union Avenue and Elm Street.
Police investigated shoplifting complaints on Lakeshore Road and Union Avenue.
Police investigated a reported automobile theft on Blueberry Lane.
Police investigated reported vandalism on Endicott Street North.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Blueberry Lane.
Police investigated four harassment complaints.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Baker Avenue and North Main Street.
Police investigated disturbances on Lakeshore Road, Highland and Winter streets, Dixon Street, Union Avenue, North Main Street, Baldwin Street, Hackberry Lane, Mechanic Street, and Weirs Boulevard.
Police investigated three neighbor disputes.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on South Main Street, Union Avenue, Union Avenue and Zion Hill Road, Joliet Street, Grove Street, Nestledown Drive, Beacon Street East, Dixon Street, Mechanic and Lovell streets, Highland Street, Hemlock Circle, Valley and Manchester streets, Main Street, Veterans Avenue, Union Avenue and Bridge Street, Pleasant Street, Spring Street, and the Route 106 ramp to the bypass.
Police investigated reports of suspicious automobiles on Mechanic Street, Blueberry Lane, Spruce Street, Court Street, Shore Drive, South Main Street, Union Avenue, Lindsay Court, Strafford Street, Tyler Street, and Weirs Boulevard.
Police investigated reports of suspicious activity at Laconia High School and on Academy Street, Union Avenue, Endicott Street East, and Main Street.
Police investigated noise complaints on Howard Street and North Main Street.
Police investigated 10 juvenile complaints.
Police investigated a loitering complaint on Court Street.
Police investigated 10 animal complaints.
Police served two restraining orders.
Police provided eight civil standbys.
Police investigated three civil matters.
Police investigated a report of indecent exposure.
Police responded to a report of intoxicated persons.
There were three hangup calls.
Police investigated a hit-and-run accident on Endicott Street North.
Police investigated accidents on Province Road, Meredith Center Road, Lexington Drive, Endicott Street North, Main and Oak streets, Union Avenue, Court and Pearl streets, and at Meredith Center and Lane roads.
Police responded to 10 motor vehicle complaints.
Police logged 21 parking violations.
Police made 259 motor vehicle stops.
Police issued four summonses.
Police assisted disabled automobiles at Gilford and Union avenues, Elm Street and Parade Road, Fair Street, and at High and Winter streets.
Police assisted motorists on Weirs Boulevard, Union Avenue, Scenic and Watson roads, Veterans Avenue and Endicott Street North.
Police logged road hazards on Court Street, Leighton Avenue, Endicott Street East and Lakeside Avenue, Elm Street, Summit Avenue, White Oaks Road, and Beacon Street East.
Police logged an abandoned automobile on Union Avenue.
There was one request to attempt to locate.
There were six sex offender registrations.
There was one tobacco violation.
Police logged five medical aid calls.
There was a fire department response.
There were 10 alarm activations.
Police made 13 relays.
Police provided nine wellbeing checks.
Police made two house checks.
Police found three unsecured buildings.
Police logged six community policing events.
Police logged two reports of found property.
Police logged two pieces of property for destruction.
Police provided two assists to other police departments.
Police provided seven assists to other agencies.
There were five requests for police information.
There were five requests for officers.
There were 14 requests for extra patrols.
Police logged four services of paperwork.
Police provided two fingerprinting services.
