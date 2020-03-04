Laconia police responded to 109 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Feb. 13, making one arrest.
Police charged Bradley J. Swinton, 44, of Laconia with false imprisonment in a domestic violence case.
Police investigated two domestic disturbances.
Police investigated a reported assault on Blueberry Lane.
Police investigated a reported theft on Main Street.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting on Union Avenue.
Police investigated two harassment complaints.
Police investigated a juvenile complaint at Laconia Middle School.
Police investigated disturbances on Oak Street and Highland Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on Union Avenue, South Main Street, and Fair Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious vehicles on Province Street, Dixon Street, and Blueberry Lane.
Police investigated reports of abandoned vehicles at the Laconia parking garage and on Main Street.
Police investigated a civil matter.
Police investigated two animal complaints.
Police provided a civil standby.
Police made 56 motor vehicle stops.
Police logged two parking violations.
Police investigated a report of a disabled vehicle on Province Road and the Laconia Bypass.
Police logged one warrant for service.
Police handled a trespass letter.
There were two sex offender registrations.
There were eight alarm activations.
Police provided one relay.
Police provided a wellbeing check.
Police provided a house check.
There were four requests for extra patrols.
Police handled two batches of paperwork.
Police rendered a public service.
There was one request for police information.
There were three requests for officers.
Police assisted another police department.
Police assisted another agency.
Police responded to 115 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Feb. 14, making one arrest.
Police arrested Coreen B. Gagne, 20, of Spring Street, Laconia, on a bench warrant.
Police served one restraining order.
Police investigated a reported burglary on Washington Street.
Police investigated a disturbance on Valley Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on Messer Street, Grove Street, and Court Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious automobiles on Union Avenue and Court Street.
Police responded to five animal complaints.
Police investigated hit-and-run accidents on Church Street and Elm Street.
Police made 86 motor vehicle stops.
Police issued a written warning for a disabled vehicle at New Salem and Pleasant streets.
There was one sex offender registration.
There were two alarm activations.
Police provided a wellbeing check.
There was one hangup call.
Police handled one message.
There was one medical aid call.
There were three requests for extra patrols.
There was one request for an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.