LACONIA — Laconia police handled 148 service calls between noon last Friday, April 20, and noon Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Thomas P. Stark, 32, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Nusa M. Dedic, 32, of Batchelder Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Chris L. Manoli, 41, of Joy Avenue, in Belmont, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Nicole M. Dellacroce, 46, no fixed address, was arrested on three bench warrants.
Justin H. Riley, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Emily A. Danforth, 28, of Nelson Court, in Belmont, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers conducted 34 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents at New Salem Street, Dixon Street, Parade Road, and at Court and Bowman streets.
Police investigated assaults reported on Main Street and at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Reports of thefts on Spring Street, Woodvale Drive, and Union Avenue were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on South Main Street.
A report of criminal trespass at Rivers Edge Apartments was investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at Shop Express on Union Avenue.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, including four classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.