LACONIA — Police handled 156 service calls between noon June 28 and noon July 1.
Six people were arrested.
Richard L. Archambeault Jr., 53, of Rowe Court, in Laconia, was arrested for criminal mischief.
Eric Colp, 37, of Oak Street, in Laconia, was arrested pursuant to a report of domestic violence.
MacKenzie L. Daigneau, 21, of Middle Route, in Gilmanton, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Andrew J. Hathorne, 49, of Province Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kenneth M. Miner, 37, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Velvet E. Weeks, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 30 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, 28 drivers getting written warnings, and one other driver receiving a verbal warning. A traffic accident on Union Avenue was investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assault at the Lake Winnipsaukee Motel, and in Rotary Park.
Reports of thefts on Blueberry Lane, and at Rite-Aid were investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Lafayette Street, and at the Rivers Edge Apartments.
Reports of vandalism on Pump Station Road (off Shore Drive), on the Water Street railroad trestle, and at Bartlett Beach were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Officers responded to 14 disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
