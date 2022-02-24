LACONIA — Police handled 69 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Three people were arrested.
Chelsea M. Fournier, 31, no fixed address, was arrested for resisting arrest. She was also arrested on a warrant.
Darcy J. Thibaudeau, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Edward J. Bolduc Jr., 56, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Officers made 15 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 13 drivers being given written warnings. An accident on Pine Street Extension was investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Union Avenue in Lakeport.
A report of fraud on Lincoln Street was investigated.
Officers dealt with one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of vandalism at the downtown parking garage.
Officers responded to two disturbances, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.