LACONIA — Laconia police handled 55 calls for service during the 48-hour period ending at noon Wednesday, Dec. 26.
Two people were arrested.
Robert E. Leroux, 46, no known street address, in Laconia, was arrested for disobeying a police officer, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent).
Joshua Fishburn, 24, of 23 Boynton Court, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted nine motor vehicle stops.
The report of an assault at a Batchelder Street address was investigated.
Officers dealt with five disturbances/noise complaints.
