LACONIA — Police handled 134 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 46, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Brandon K. Goupil, 23, of Paugus Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
David S. Soboleski, 47, of Pleasant Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Anthony Craib, 58, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Robert C. Charter, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Brett C. Davis, 51, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of altering, destroying or hiding physical evidence.
Officers made 51 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers receiving traffic summonses, and 46 others being given written warnings. Traffic accidents on Court Street, Messer Street, and on Endicott Street East (Rout 11A) were investigated.
Police investigated a report of an assault at the Laconia Public Library.
Reports of thefts at Walmart and Al's Auto were investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism at Isaiah 61 Cafe, and at Hall's Burner Service on Bay Street.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
